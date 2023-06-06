Great start for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van in Ainsworth, Superior and Sutton
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, Ainsworth, Superior and Sutton had a great first day for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van.
Below are results from Monday’s Can Care-a-Van.
Ainsworth
Goal: 4,000 lbs. of food
Donated: 753 Ibs.
The food from this stop benefits the Brown County Food Pantry.
Superior
Goal: 4,000 lbs. of food
Donated: 12,241 Ibs.
The food from this stop benefits the Nuckolls County Food Pantry.
Sutton
Goal: 6,000 lbs. of food
Donated: 7,896 Ibs.
The food from this stop benefits The Bread Box.
The Can Care-a-Van will be in Aurora, Ord, Nebraska City, Neligh, and Lexington on Tuesday.
Thanks to our 10/11 Can Care-a-Van sponsor Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.