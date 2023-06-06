Great start for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van in Ainsworth, Superior and Sutton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, Ainsworth, Superior and Sutton had a great first day for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van.

Below are results from Monday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Ainsworth

Goal: 4,000 lbs. of food

Donated: 753 Ibs.

The food from this stop benefits the Brown County Food Pantry.

Superior

Goal: 4,000 lbs. of food

Donated: 12,241 Ibs.

The food from this stop benefits the Nuckolls County Food Pantry.

Sutton

Goal: 6,000 lbs. of food

Donated: 7,896 Ibs.

The food from this stop benefits The Bread Box.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Aurora, Ord, Nebraska City, Neligh, and Lexington on Tuesday.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can Care-a-Van sponsor Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

