Huskers add transfer Bella Bacon

By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - The Nebraska softball team has added infielder Bella Bacon to its roster, Head Coach Rhonda Revelle announced on Tuesday, June 6. An Omaha native, Bacon joins the Huskers as a sophomore transfer from Purdue. 

“Bella is a strong, hard-working competitor that has always had a love for Nebraska,” Revelle said. “It is an exciting time for Nebraska Softball to welcome home a homegrown Husker in Bella Bacon.” 

Bacon spent her freshman season with Purdue and will have three years of eligibility at Nebraska. Bacon appeared in 26 games with six starts as the designated player in her lone season as a Boilermaker. She tallied eight hits, scored one run and had five RBI. 

Bacon was a four-year letterwinner at Millard West and a two-time Super State selection. She earned a spot on the Class A first-team all-state team in 2020 and was named to the second team in 2021. Bacon played club ball for Iowa Premier, helping the team to a PGF Premier National Championship and the Boulder IDT Championship in 2021. She entered her collegiate career ranked No. 53 nationally among first basemen by the Extra Inning Softball.

