Lincoln business leader participates in cross-country relay for multiple sclerosis awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man who is a staple in the Lincoln business community is trading the boardroom for the great outdoors. Chris Whitney, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Communications Coordinator, will run 168 miles in under a week to raise money for a cause close to his heart.

MS Run the US is a cross-country relay that started in California and will end in New York in August. Beginning Tuesday, Whitney will run from Wray, Colorado to Holdrege, Nebraska in six days. This is his second time doing running the relay. He first participated in 2021.

Whitney said he’s running for his mom who has been living with multiple sclerosis for the past 35 years.

“I really wanted to find something where I could help out with that, you know, raise awareness for the cause, raise funds for people that need it, Whitney said. “This organization does just that - they grant out money for people to live their lives better, maybe they need a wheelchair, a home improvement, something to help them live their lives better.”

Whitney is one of 19 runners aiming to each raise $10,000. You can find Whitney’s fundraising page here.

