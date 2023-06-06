LPS looking to fill 150 open positions with summer interview fair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools will host two summer interview fairs to fill over 150 unfilled positions that support teaching and learning. Open positions include paraeducators, bus drivers, transportation paras, food service workers, food service manager trainees, head bakers, head cooks and custodians.

The interview fairs will be held:

Tuesday, June 13, from noon - 6 p.m. in the Scott Middle School Gymnasiums, 2200 Pine Lake Road.

Wednesday, July 12, from noon - 6 p.m. at the Steve Joel District Leadership Center (formerly known as the District Office) located at 5905 ‘O’ Street.

Anyone interested can fill out an application at the event - or ahead of time online - and be interviewed on the spot.

“These are people who are instrumental in providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of our students,” Genelle Moore, Human Resources specialist said. “Many of these positions will start this summer and receive paid training ahead of the 2023-2024 school year starting in August.”

Last year, the Lincoln Board of Education approved negotiated agreements with several employee groups that include salary and benefit increases and bonus opportunities. The current salary ranges for the employee groups are as follows:

Paraeducators: $14.64 - $18.49 per hour, plus hourly service year stipends after the first year

Food Service: $15.53 - $23.10 per hour

Custodial: $18.59 - $26.86 per hour

Bus Drivers: $23.86 per hour with paid training to obtain a CDL and up to $1,500 hiring bonus. Plus, hourly service year stipends after the second year.

Transportation Paras: $15.49 per hour with up to a $1,000 hiring bonus. Plus, hourly service year stipends after the second year.

Part-time (at least 17.5 hours per week) and full-time employees qualify for competitive health insurance, pension, generous leave and other benefits. Learn more about the benefits on LPS website.

Those interested in attending an interview fair should bring the following:

A valid email address for continued contact and communication

Social Security Number and driver’s license

Names and email addresses for at least three references that will be sent a survey upon completion of the application

Work history that includes dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers, supervisor names and email addresses

LPS also says that since these positions work around children, all candidates will go through a complete background investigation. During the application process, candidates will need to share all prior criminal charges, pending investigations, and/or criminal convictions. Most criminal charges and convictions does not automatically disqualify a candidate from employment.

For more information, visit LPS website.

