Man arrested, missing Omaha woman found safe

By 6 News staff reports and Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested in Omaha Monday on a warrant related to an assault on his girlfriend. The girlfriend had not been heard from in two weeks.

Michael T. Peters, 23, was wanted for numerous charges including assault by strangulation or suffocation and terroristic threats.

Michael Peters, 23
Michael Peters, 23(Omaha Police Department)

After his arrest, the woman’s family told 6 News’ Brian Mastre that she was physically okay and that they were grateful that police found her.

Police filed an arrest warrant Friday. He was tracked down to a hotel near 108th & L Street Monday and was arrested.

