Motorcyclist killed after striking deer, crashing in Cass County on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Ashland man is dead after striking a deer and crashing while riding his motorcycle Sunday morning.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and paramedics, as well as Ashland Police, were went to the area of 238th & Davey Road around 7 a.m. on a report of a motorcycle vs. deer crash. On arrival, first responders found 64-year-old Michael Kellogg at the crash scene.

CCSO says Kellogg was taken to an Omaha-area hospital and pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office says Kellogg was southbound on 238th Street while riding his motorcycle when they deer ran out in front of him. Kellogg crashed after he struck the deer.

Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.