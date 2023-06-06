Motorcyclist killed after striking deer, crashing in Cass County on Sunday

(Cass County Sheriff's Office/KOLN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Ashland man is dead after striking a deer and crashing while riding his motorcycle Sunday morning.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and paramedics, as well as Ashland Police, were went to the area of 238th & Davey Road around 7 a.m. on a report of a motorcycle vs. deer crash. On arrival, first responders found 64-year-old Michael Kellogg at the crash scene.

CCSO says Kellogg was taken to an Omaha-area hospital and pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office says Kellogg was southbound on 238th Street while riding his motorcycle when they deer ran out in front of him. Kellogg crashed after he struck the deer.

Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide
Head-on collision in Polk County kills two people
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office believes an elderly man was scammed out of thousands of...
Elderly Hickman man falls for computer security scam
Scotty McCreery
Country star Scotty McCreery to perform at Volleyball Day in Nebraska
LSO investigating rash of car break-ins

Latest News

Cattlemen's Ball in Pender held over the weekend
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van made a stop in Sutton, Ne on Monday.
Great start for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van in Ainsworth, Superior and Sutton
Nevada lawmakers in the final hours of the 2023 Legislature
The Grand Island Northwest school district faces a federal lawsuit over the First Amendment.
Northwest School District asks court to dismiss federal lawsuit over newspaper