Nebraska Farm Bureau partners with SpaceX’s Starlink to expand broadband coverage to rural areas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) is working with SpaceX’s Starlink to better fulfill the broadband needs of all Nebraskans. This partnership is expected to provide high-speed internet to Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities.

“Internet access is a necessity in modern agriculture and for the continued success of the small towns our farmers and ranchers rely on daily. After extensive support and work on the process, Nebraska Farm Bureau is excited to work with Starlink. Starlink’s model of providing quality broadband in Nebraska is revolutionary. Working with Starlink will help ensure quality internet service is delivered to all areas of the state,” said Mark McHargue, NEFB president.

Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. Starlink promises to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet capable of streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more to users all over the world.

“We are excited to work with Starlink to deliver high speed broadband to rural areas in Nebraska that are underserved,” said McHargue. This will provide Farm Bureau members with two months of free service, a nearly $200 value when subscribing to Starlink for high-speed broadband internet service in remote and rural areas in Nebraska.

“We continue to hear from our members that farms, ranches, rural households, and businesses struggle with getting access to reliable high-speed internet. Whether you are 20 miles from Lincoln or Omaha or in the Sandhills, the thing we hear the most is that quality service and speed is just not available,” McHargue said.

While the carriers, providers, and telecoms continue to grapple with federal and state monies to get quality broadband to rural areas of the country, Starlink and NEFB thought it was important to take this broadband service issue into our own hands and deliver the connectivity to our farm, ranch, and rural members in a way that avoids the regulatory hoops and the high cost of getting fiber to the “last mile”. This Starlink and NEFB partnership will provide savings and service of broadband to rural areas that may be years away from getting this valuable connectivity.

“Starlink is ideal for those who live and work in rural communities, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with the Nebraska Farm Bureau to offer reliable high-speed internet coverage to the last acre for farmers and ranchers across the state,” said Chad Gibbs, SpaceX’s vice president of Starlink Business Operations.

To take advantage of this new member benefit, visit www.nefb.org/benefits and sign-in as a member. Find the Starlink benefit and use the link to sign up as a new customer for Starlink service. You must use the link provided by Starlink to Nebraska Farm Bureau to receive the two months of service free. The Starlink kit is mailed to you and takes minutes to install. You will see a credit on your Starlink statement for the first two months of service. You must be a member of Nebraska Farm Bureau to receive this discount. If you’re not currently a member, visit www.nefb.org/join or call (402) 421-4466 and we will help you join today. There is no waiting period to take advantage of this new offer.

“This is an incredible opportunity for farmers, ranchers, and all Nebraskans to have access to high-speed high-quality internet service,” said McHargue. “Ensuring quality broadband and internet services are provided to Nebraska farm and ranch communities is a key goal of Nebraska Farm Bureau, and we are pleased to support this process by working with Starlink.”

