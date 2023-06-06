Nebraska’s Malachi Coleman surprised with big donation by Kelly Clarkson to his nonprofit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska wide receiver and former Lincoln East star Malachi Coleman was a guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show for her segment “Rad Human” on Monday. Coleman was joined on stage by his mom, Miranda Coleman, and Dad, Craig Coleman.

Malachi Coleman overcame the foster care system to become a top high school football recruit. Now he's giving back so other foster kids can soar. Watch Malachi's full interview for a huge surprise: https://t.co/zOGavFuIZy pic.twitter.com/P3TGyebwDv — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) June 5, 2023

Coleman spoke with Clarkson about his time in foster care and how it contributed to his decision to start his nonprofit organization called Fly Like Chi. At the end of the segment Clarkson surprised Coleman with a $15,000 donation. For more on Coleman’s nonprofit and how you can donate, you can check it out at http://flylikechi.org

Former Lincoln East star turned Husker Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) watching his segment with friends and family of Rad Human on the @KellyClarksonTV



Hear from Malachi tonight on @1011_News !! pic.twitter.com/DnK9hLeyib — Eddie Messel (@EddieMesselTV) June 5, 2023

