Nebraska’s Malachi Coleman surprised with big donation by Kelly Clarkson to his nonprofit
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska wide receiver and former Lincoln East star Malachi Coleman was a guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show for her segment “Rad Human” on Monday. Coleman was joined on stage by his mom, Miranda Coleman, and Dad, Craig Coleman.
Coleman spoke with Clarkson about his time in foster care and how it contributed to his decision to start his nonprofit organization called Fly Like Chi. At the end of the segment Clarkson surprised Coleman with a $15,000 donation. For more on Coleman’s nonprofit and how you can donate, you can check it out at http://flylikechi.org
