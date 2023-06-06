Omaha Police investigate officer-involved shooting in North Omaha

Officers reportedly stumbled upon a ‘gun battle’ between two groups
31st/Ames shooting, June 6, 2023
31st/Ames shooting, June 6, 2023(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are on the scene of reported gunfire at 31st and Ames Avenue in North Omaha.

Police were called to the scene around 2:37 p.m. OPD tells 6 News three officers were in a community meeting at a bank across the street and were leaving for the parking lot when they heard gunfire from the north in front of Mid-K Beauty Supply.

Omaha Police are investigating after an apparent gun battle in North Omaha Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say they saw an adult male standing outside of a vehicle firing a long gun to the west towards a home across the street.

Two of the three officers discharged their weapons toward the man. He was struck in the right arm and transported to the hospital for treatment; that wound does not appear to be life-threatening. It’s unclear if the officers’ gunfire struck the suspect -- witnesses said the home across the street was shooting in their direction.

“It sounds like from witnesses that the officers stumbled onto an active gun battle between two groups,” OPD told 6 News.

OPD says the gun believed to be used by the suspect has been recovered.

The area remains blocked off while police investigate -- no word on when it will reopen.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide
Head-on collision in Polk County kills two people
Concern is growing for the family and friends of one missing Omaha woman who hasn't been seen...
Concern grows for family of missing Omaha woman not heard from in 2 weeks
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office believes an elderly man was scammed out of thousands of...
Elderly Hickman man falls for computer security scam
Scotty McCreery
Country star Scotty McCreery to perform at Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Latest News

When a Lincoln man suddenly experienced a heart attack, the quick thinking of his son and a 911...
Lincoln man grateful after CPR saves his life
Lincoln man grateful after CPR saves his life
Luff chases NCAA Hurdles Championship
Kyle Larson
NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson at Eagle Raceway
Christy leaves Huskers after mutual split