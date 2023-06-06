Omaha Police investigate officer-involved shooting in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are on the scene of reported gunfire at 31st and Ames Avenue in North Omaha.

Police were called to the scene around 2:37 p.m. OPD tells 6 News three officers were in a community meeting at a bank across the street and were leaving for the parking lot when they heard gunfire from the north in front of Mid-K Beauty Supply.

Omaha Police are investigating after an apparent gun battle in North Omaha Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say they saw an adult male standing outside of a vehicle firing a long gun to the west towards a home across the street.

Two of the three officers discharged their weapons toward the man. He was struck in the right arm and transported to the hospital for treatment; that wound does not appear to be life-threatening. It’s unclear if the officers’ gunfire struck the suspect -- witnesses said the home across the street was shooting in their direction.

“It sounds like from witnesses that the officers stumbled onto an active gun battle between two groups,” OPD told 6 News.

OPD says the gun believed to be used by the suspect has been recovered.

The area remains blocked off while police investigate -- no word on when it will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

