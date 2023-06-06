The song remains the same Tuesday

Brad's Tuesday Morning First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another day with sunshine early on Tuesday and then scattered clouds Tuesday afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to be quite warm in eastern Nebraska and also warmer in western Nebraska. More isolated thunderstorms expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Becoming partly sunny this afternoon with a few passing showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 80s and lower 90s. South-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm temperatures continue Tuesday.
Becoming mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Near average temperatures Tuesday night.
Mostly sunny skies Wednesday morning becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Wind becoming northeasterly 5 to 15 mph.

Warm and a bit more humid.
Temperatures will be cooler by the end of the week and also for the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible late Friday and Saturday.

Cooler temperatures by the weekend with the best chance of rain late Friday and into Saturday.
