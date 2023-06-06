Wednesday Forecast: Warm with a chance of rain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The chance of rain remains for the middle of the week. A better possibility of rain is on the horizon for Saturday. It looks to be warm to hot across the area for a few more days, but this weekend may be much cooler.

Wednesday will begin mostly sunny, but the afternoon should be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any rain that develops in Central and Western Nebraska looks to be isolated. The better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms is in the eastern third of the area as a backdoor cold front moves into the area. It is called a backdoor cold front because it will be moving in from the east and northeast instead of the west and northwest. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in Eastern Nebraska and part of Northeastern Kansas. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible for part of Eastern Nebraska and part of Northeastern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Thursday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the morning, then partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a 20 to 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms again. The best chance will be where the cold front stalls out which looks to be in Central Nebraska. At this time, there is not a severe weather risk. A few isolated severe storms can’t be completely ruled out. High temperatures will be in the 80s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The stationary front remains in the area Friday continuing our chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. An even better chance of showers and thunderstorms (40 to 50%) is in the forecast for Saturday as another cold front moves through the area. High temperatures on Friday should be in the low to mid 80s. Highs on Saturday look to be in the low 70s to low 80s. Sunday through Tuesday should be dry or have a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

