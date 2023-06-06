Woman arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs into Nebraska State Penitentiary

Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of smuggling drugs into the Nebraska State Penitentiary last summer.

According to court documents, Nebraska State Penitentiary surveillance video showed 23-year-old Cynthia Price and a child visiting Trenqueal Dismuke, an inmate, on July 9, 2022.

During the visit, court records showed Price looked around before retrieving an item from inside the front of her pants before placing it into a plastic bag that was sitting between her and Dismuke.

Dismuke then immediately retrieved the item from the plastic bag and attempted to hide it inside his front of his pants. Later on, Dismuke moved it into his hair and placed his hair into a ponytail, court documents say.

The court documents said prison staff members observed Price and Dismuke’s interactions during the visit and completed a search of Dismuke immediately afterwards. During the search, prison staff discovered an 8.5 inch by 11 inch sheet of paper containing suspected synthetic marijuana in Dismuke’s hair, according to court records.

Dismuke allegedly told prison staff that it was a love letter that Price gave him.

After conducting an analysis on the synthetic cannabinoid-soaked paper, it was revealed that the paper contained MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid, Scheduled I.

Price was arrested for Deliver; Manufacture; or with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance, Schedule 1,2,3, which is a Class 2A Felony, and Unlawful Acts in Department of Corrections or Conveyance of Article to Inmate, which is a Class 4 Felony.

Price posted bail at 10 percent of $2,500 and has a hearing scheduled for July 3.

