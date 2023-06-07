10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van stopped in Aurora, Lexington, Nebraska City, Neligh, and Ord on Tuesday.

Below are results from Tuesday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Aurora:

Goal: 20,000 lbs of food

Donated: 20,878 Ibs

This food benefits the Hamilton County Food Pantry.

Lexington:

Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 2,071 Ibs

This food benefits the Community Action – Lexington Food Pantry.

Nebraska City

Goal: 10,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 14,427 Ibs

This food benefits the Nebraska City Food Pantry.

Neligh

Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 1,198 Ibs

This food benefits the Antelope Co. Food Pantry

Ord:

Goal: 10,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 1,900 Ibs.

This food benefits the Ord UMC Food Pantry.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Beatrice and Grand Island on Wednesday.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsor Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

