10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van stopped in Aurora, Lexington, Nebraska City, Neligh, and Ord on Tuesday.
Below are results from Tuesday’s Can Care-a-Van.
Aurora:
Goal: 20,000 lbs of food
Donated: 20,878 Ibs
This food benefits the Hamilton County Food Pantry.
Lexington:
Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food
Donated: 2,071 Ibs
This food benefits the Community Action – Lexington Food Pantry.
Nebraska City
Goal: 10,000 Ibs of food
Donated: 14,427 Ibs
This food benefits the Nebraska City Food Pantry.
Neligh
Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food
Donated: 1,198 Ibs
This food benefits the Antelope Co. Food Pantry
Ord:
Goal: 10,000 Ibs of food
Donated: 1,900 Ibs.
This food benefits the Ord UMC Food Pantry.
The Can Care-a-Van will be in Beatrice and Grand Island on Wednesday.
Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsor Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.
