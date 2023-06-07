70th Street reopens after nearly year-long closure

A section of 70th Street in far southeast Lincoln reopened to traffic Tuesday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a nearly year-long construction project, a section of 70th Street in far southeast Lincoln reopened to traffic Tuesday.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities closed the road between Saltillo and Rokeby Roads in August, after many months of delays and two other attempts to get the project started.

New additions to 70th Street include pavement, a roundabout at Carger Lane, streetlights and curb ramps and sidewalks, all of which will help accommodate increased traffic once construction ends on nearby Standing Bear High School.

LTU said minor improvements will continue on other sections of the project to lay down grass seed and install cable to power streetlights.

