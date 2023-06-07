Additional charges in North Omaha shooting involving officers

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have announced additional arrests in a North Omaha shooting involving officers.

Brandi Walker, 28, was booked for attempted felony assault, terrorisitic threats, evidence tampering, and shooting an occupied vehicle.

Matthew Berg, 37, is facing charges for attempted felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

This is in addition to the arrest of Jahari Love, 26, also for attempted felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police were called to the scene near 31st Street and Ames Avenue at 2:37 p.m. on Tuesday.

OPD told News three officers were leaving a community meeting at at a bank across the street when they heard gunfire.

Officers reported seeing Love standing outside of a vehicle firing a long gun to the west towards a home across the street.

Two of the three officers fired their weapons toward the man. He was hit in the right arm and taken to a hospital for treatment.

OPD says witness interviews determined several people exchanged gunfire before officers discharged their firearms.

Jahari Love, Matthew Berg, Brandi Walker
Jahari Love, Matthew Berg, Brandi Walker(WOWT)

OPD says the incident was captured on video. The two officers involved have both been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

