Continued warm with a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday

Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak cold front will move into eastern Nebraska on Wednesday eventually becoming a stationary front. This will trigger a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in eastern Nebraska. It will be another warm and even hot in eastern Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms possible once again Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Friday and Saturday a long with cooler temperatures.

Partly sunny skies will develop on Wednesday, and it will be on the hot side for parts of central and eastern Nebraska. Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hot temperatures in central and eastern Nebraska.
Hot temperatures in central and eastern Nebraska.(KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible in far eastern Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Marginal risk of severe weather in eastern Nebraska.
Marginal risk of severe weather in eastern Nebraska.(KOLN)

Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms continuing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. East breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Mild temperatures overnight.
Mild temperatures overnight.(KOLN)

Mostly sunny and not quite as hot with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s with southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Not quite as warm on Thursday.
Not quite as warm on Thursday.(KOLN)

Cooler temperatures expected for the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

Cooler temperatures for the weekend
Cooler temperatures for the weekend(KOLN)

