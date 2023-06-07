Four simple strategies to pay off credit card debt

Americans hold almost $1 trillion in credit card debt
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Household debt reached $17 trillion this year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, with many Americans turning to credits cards to help pay their bills.

Mary Liz Burns, Senior Director of Communications for AARP, said credit card debt is at an all-time high, with some studies showing $1 trillion in credit card debt alone.

Burns said people in all income classes are turning to credit cards to help pay for bills and other everyday expenses to keep them afloat.

“One in five people have over five thousand dollars and if you think about that and the average wages today, it’s so much debt,” Burns said.

To combat this, the AARP recently published its Debt-Defying Credit Card Strategies, which details four strategies to help consumers with credit card bills:

Pay highest interest rate cards first: Prioritize your highest interest rate card first while paying the minimum on other cards. Once the highest interest rate card is paid off, start working on the next highest rate card.

Snowball method: Pay off your smallest debt first, then move on to the next smallest. The feeling of accomplishment of paying off a card can incentivize you to continue.

Pay off the card that causes you the most pain: Whether it is a card that is maxed out or has the highest rate, tackle the debt that causes you the most stress first.

Leverage low interest rates: Transfer balances to a new card with a low introductory rate to save on fees as you pay down the debt.

Burns said each strategy is different, so pick which one works best for your wallet. Her bottom line: get the credit card debt down and always pay more than the minimum.

“Anything you do is going to make a difference, it’s about prioritizing your debts and knowing you want that money to go work for you. Not so much for the credit card companies,” she said. “So, make the best choices you can with the money that you have available.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs into Nebraska State Penitentiary
Jeff Christy
Assistant coach Jeff Christy parts ways with Nebraska baseball
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
Pilot killed in plane crash near Kearney identified
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer, crashing in Cass County on Sunday
Lincoln Public Schools will host two summer interview fairs to fill over 150 unfilled positions...
LPS looking to fill 150 open positions with summer interview fair

Latest News

Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi says he’s joining Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
FILE - Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands as she and members of the Supreme Court...
Justice Jackson reports flowers from Oprah and designer clothing as Thomas and Alito delay filing disclosures
Donations in Grand Island for 10/11 Can Care-a-Van.
Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van stops included Beatrice and Grand Island
This image from Washington Metropolitan Police Department body-worn video, released and...
Actor known for ‘Bob’s Burgers’ character arrested on Capitol riot charges