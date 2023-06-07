Kyle Larson wins at Eagle Raceway for the second time

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson won at Eagle Raceway on Tuesday, which was Larson's first trip back to Nebraska since 2017.
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kyle Larson, a NASCAR cup series champ in 2021, was in Eagle, Nebraska on Tuesday where he took first in the High Limit Sprint Car Series. It’s the second time Larson has taken gold at Eagle Raceway, he also did it back in 2017.

NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson is in Eagle to participate in Tuesday's High Limit Racing sprint car series race.

Six years ago was the last time the High Limit Sprint Car Series made its way to Nebraska. Larson said on Tuesday when they were scheduling out this years series that Eagle was the number one place they need to be.

In Tuesday’s race Larson spent a majority of his time in fourth place until lap 20. It wasn’t until lap 26 of 40 that Larson regained the lead and never lost it. For placing first, Larson won $28,000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Christy
Assistant coach Jeff Christy parts ways with Nebraska baseball
Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide
Woman arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs into Nebraska State Penitentiary
Concern is growing for the family and friends of one missing Omaha woman who hasn't been seen...
Concern grows for family of missing Omaha woman not heard from in 2 weeks
Head-on collision in Polk County kills two people

Latest News

Larson wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Eagle Raceway
Darius Luff set to compete in NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Darius Luff chases 110m hurdles NCAA Championship
Jeff Christy
Assistant coach Jeff Christy parts ways with Nebraska baseball
Luff chases NCAA Hurdles Championship