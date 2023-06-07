Kyle Larson wins at Eagle Raceway for the second time
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kyle Larson, a NASCAR cup series champ in 2021, was in Eagle, Nebraska on Tuesday where he took first in the High Limit Sprint Car Series. It’s the second time Larson has taken gold at Eagle Raceway, he also did it back in 2017.
Six years ago was the last time the High Limit Sprint Car Series made its way to Nebraska. Larson said on Tuesday when they were scheduling out this years series that Eagle was the number one place they need to be.
In Tuesday’s race Larson spent a majority of his time in fourth place until lap 20. It wasn’t until lap 26 of 40 that Larson regained the lead and never lost it. For placing first, Larson won $28,000.
