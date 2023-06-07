Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Camera catches clear image of porch bicycle thief
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on video stealing a bicycle from the front porch of a Lincoln home.
The video was recorded May 24 around 4:30 a.m. outside a home in the area of N. 28th and Orchard Streets.
According to Lincoln Crime Stoppers, the man walked onto the porch of the house and took a silver Mongoose mountain bike.
In a separate theft, police have released images from a doorbell camera of a white pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer later reported stolen.
The trailer had been used for construction and was parked on a street near Kooser Elementary School when it was stolen during the early morning of May 13, police said.
The trailer, estimated at about $5,000, was loaded up with ladders and planks valued at around $17,000.
The pickup had a ladder rack on the back, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information on either case should reach out to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone at (402) 475-3600.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.