Lindsey Thiele wins Nebraska Match Play Championship

Wahoo native Lindsey Thiele won the first state match play title of her career.
Wahoo native Lindsey Thiele won the first state match play title of her career.(NU Athletic Communications)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Husker golfer Lindsey Thiele captured the first state women’s match play title of her career with a 2 & 1 win over Kaitlyn Hanna in the 100th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship on Wednesday at the Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.

Thiele, a rising senior from Wahoo, jumped to a quick lead over Hanna (Omaha) by winning the first hole, then pushed her edge to 2 up after winning again on No. 4. Hanna, a freshman at Iowa in 2022-23, cut Thiele’s lead in half with a win on No. 6, before the two golfers matched each other shot for shot over the next five holes.

Thiele went 2 up with a win on No. 12, before Hanna fought back with a win on No. 14. Thiele then strengthened her grip on victory with a win on No. 16 to move to 2 up again. Thiele matched Hanna on No. 17 to secure the championship.

Thiele advanced to Wednesday’s championship match with a 6 & 5 win over Allison Comer (Kearney) in Tuesday’s semifinals. Thiele opened Tuesday’s action by outlasting Cecilia Arndt (Columbus) over 22 holes.

Thiele opened match play with a 1 up win over her younger sister, Lauren, who recently redshirted in her first season at Wichita State. Lauren finished second in the stroke play portion of the tournament with a 73, while Lindsey qualified in a tie for 15th with former Husker teammate Nicole Hansen.

Lindsey Thiele gives the Huskers a state women’s match play champion for the third consecutive year, following victories by teammates Megan Whittaker (2022) and Kirsten Baete (2021).

Thiele joins her older sister Hannah, also a three-year letter winner as a Husker golfer, as a Nebraska Women’s Match Play champion. Hannah earned the title in 2016, when she also captured the state stroke play crown. Their oldest sister, Haley, a four-year Husker letter winner, also won the state women’s stroke play title in 2017.

The 2023 Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship will be played at the Fremont Golf Club, July 31-Aug. 2.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs into Nebraska State Penitentiary
Jeff Christy
Assistant coach Jeff Christy parts ways with Nebraska baseball
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
Pilot killed in plane crash near Kearney identified
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer, crashing in Cass County on Sunday
Lincoln Public Schools will host two summer interview fairs to fill over 150 unfilled positions...
LPS looking to fill 150 open positions with summer interview fair

Latest News

2023 University of Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class announced on Wednesday, June 7.
Six selected for Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame
Cecelia Ossi stands on the podium after winning the women's smallbore event of the USA Shooting...
Ossi wins USA Shooting Smallbore National Championship
Darius Luff is a hurdler at the University of Nebraska.
Darius Luff chases 110m hurdles NCAA Championship
Nebraska hurdler Luff chases national championship