Man in critical condition after stabbing in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to NW 12th and W. Bond Streets on a report of a stabbing. Once officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who said he had been stabbed by someone he didn’t know.

According to police, the victim had two stab wounds - one to his chest and one to his left arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or if you wish to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

