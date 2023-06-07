Man runs across Nebraska to raise money for non-profits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man is pushing the limits by running 364 miles across the state in a week-and-a-half and raising money while he’s at it.

Brandon Schutt took off last Wednesday and after a slight injury in the beginning of his journey, his friends have stepped in to help him run. As Schutt takes breaks, he follows right behind on his bike making sure he is keeping up with his team.

Schutt is running to raise money along the way for the Children’s Hospital, the Stephen Center, Make-A-Wish, and Community Alliance. His GoFundMe currently has raised over $21,000 and plans to distribute the final amount evenly among the four.

Schutt says if he can do it anyone can do it and that he is truly excited to be doing this with his closest friends.

”We have been doing about 40 miles a day having a total blast, you know,” Schutt said. “Everyone is stepping up, everyone is having a great time and the chemistry has been great. Were really enjoying the trip so far and we only have a couple days left.”

Schutt’s expected to be back in his hometown of Bellevue Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

