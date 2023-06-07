Motorcyclists still need to wear a helmet in Nebraska until 2024

The helmet law repeal does not take effect until January 2024
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department wants to remind motorcycle riders that Legislative Bill 138, the bill that removes the requirement for motorcyclists 21 years of age or older to wear helmets, does not take effect until January 1, 2024.

Lincoln Police said they have seen multiple motorcyclists without a helmet since the law passed. Currently, all motorcycle or moped operators and passengers are still required to wear a helmet.

The new helmet law will not take effect until next year and will allow licensed riders to forego a helmet once they have completed a safety course.

The law does require motorcyclists to wear protective eyewear. The language of the bill states that a person shall not operate a motorcycle or moped on any highway in this state unless the person is using glasses that cover the orbital region of the person’s face, a protective face shield attached to a protective helmet, goggles, or a windshield on the motorcycle or moped that protects the operator’s and passenger’s horizontal line of vision in all operating positions.

The Nebraska Legislature passed LB 138 on Final Reading with 41 ‘yes’ votes and 0 ‘no’ votes, Senator Carolyn Bosn and Senator Machaela Cavanaugh were present but did not vote. Governor Jim Pillen later signed the bill into law on June 1.

