New outdoor fitness station at Mahoney Park now open

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new outdoor fitness station at Mahoney Park is now open to the public.

On Wednesday, Lincoln Parks and Recreation and the Lincoln Parks Foundation announced the completion of the Atchison Memorial Fitness Station at Mahoney Park near 70th and Fremont Streets. The station is located in the northeast corner of Mahoney Park near the Shanda Dixon and Murdock trails.

The new fitness station, designed for ages 14 and older, can be used by eight people simultaneously and features a variety of fitness equipment including a sit-up bench, fitness rings and pull-up bars.

Additionally, there is stationary equipment so people can able to bring their own medicine ball or battle ropes.

According to Lincoln Parks Foundation Director Randy Gordon, the fitness station honors the life of Kelly Rae Atchison, a local mother and fitness enthusiast who died in 2020.

“Kelly’s two passions were time with her family and staying active so the family chose to celebrate her life with a fitness station in the park she loved,” Gordon said. “We are proud to have worked with her family and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation department to coordinate this special project and make a healthy impact on the community.”

Gordon said the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department were able to create the Atchison Memorial Fitness Station through funds provided by the Atchison family, local businesses and residents.

