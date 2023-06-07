Starbucks is changing its ice cubes

Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.
Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.(Starbucks)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is changing a key ingredient in their cold drinks.

The coffee chain is changing its ice cubes, replacing the current cubes with smaller “nugget ice.”

Starbucks says the new ice is made with machines that use less water, and the company has a goal of cutting its water usage in half by 2030.

Still, customers should know that the nuggets do not melt any faster, and baristas are using the same ice scoop, so customers should not expect less ice in their drinks.

This small change is a big deal for the company, considering iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.

The company will be rolling out the new ice to all its stores over the next several years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs into Nebraska State Penitentiary
Jeff Christy
Assistant coach Jeff Christy parts ways with Nebraska baseball
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer, crashing in Cass County on Sunday
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
Pilot killed in plane crash near Kearney identified
Evidence shows numerous gunshots fired during a Sunday murder-suicide in Grand Island.
Evidence indicates 11 shots fired in Grand Island murder-suicide

Latest News

In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
‘I can taste the air’: Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze into the US
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi says he’s joining Inter Miami and coming to Major League Soccer
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis has scar tissue removed, hernia repaired during 3-hour abdominal surgery
According to police, the 37-year-old was taken to a Mississippi hospital with severe injuries...
Police: Owner arrested for ‘vicious’ dog attack that sent woman to hospital
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida