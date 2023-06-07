Thursday Forecast: Scattered rain/storm chances remain with not as hot temps

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stalled front and a cold front will bring us several isolated to scattered rain/storm chances for the end of the work week. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Thursday will be another day with scattered afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorm chances for the 1011 region. Rain chances will be scattered across the state in the afternoon but mainly be in the eastern half of the state in the evening hours. As for our temperatures, it won’t be as hot as Wednesday but still remain above average. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Thursday night into Friday morning will continue the chance for isolated to widely scattered rain/storm chances...mainly in central areas. Low temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday Morning Lows
Friday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Friday will be similar to Thursday..... mainly dry morning with the rain/storm chances building in for the afternoon thanks to a frontal boundary. Activity in the afternoon and evening will be scattered across the 1011 region... bringing another round of hit or miss rain/storms. Temperatures will be slightly cooler once again but remain around average in the mid 80s.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The chance for scattered rain and storm chances will persist through Saturday thanks to a stalled boundary and a cold front... we could see some lingering activity Sunday morning. We look to be dry on Monday with small rain chances returning Tuesday & Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will cool from the upper 80s on Thursday to the upper 70s by Sunday. We will have a warming trend as we head into the first half of the new week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

