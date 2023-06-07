Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van stops included Beatrice and Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are results from Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van. In Grand Island, we’d like to thank Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) and Super Saver for donating a semi full of over 20,000 Ibs. of items!

Grand Island:

Goal: 25,000 lbs of food

Donated: 21,478 Ibs

This food benefits the Hope Harbor Food Pantry, Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, Camile’s Cupboard and the Salvation Army.

Beatrice

Goal: 3,000 lbs of food

Donated: 2,700 Ibs

This food benefits the Community Food Pantry, Salvation Army, and Blue Valley Community Action.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Crete, Columbus, Seward and York on Thursday.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsor Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

