Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van stops included Beatrice and Grand Island
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are results from Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van. In Grand Island, we’d like to thank Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) and Super Saver for donating a semi full of over 20,000 Ibs. of items!
Grand Island:
Goal: 25,000 lbs of food
Donated: 21,478 Ibs
This food benefits the Hope Harbor Food Pantry, Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, Camile’s Cupboard and the Salvation Army.
Beatrice
Goal: 3,000 lbs of food
Donated: 2,700 Ibs
This food benefits the Community Food Pantry, Salvation Army, and Blue Valley Community Action.
The Can Care-a-Van will be in Crete, Columbus, Seward and York on Thursday.
Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsor Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.
