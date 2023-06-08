10/11 Can Care-a-Van rolls through several locations Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Can Care-a-Van made stops in Crete, Columbus, Seward, and York on Thursday.

In York, the Green Family was at it again for the 28th year and contributed a total of 6,077 pounds of food.

This was the first year Seward County participated and they exceeded their goal.

Below are results from Thursday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Crete

Goal: 5,000 lbs of food

Donated: 1,643 Ibs

Columbus:

Goal: 25,000 lbs of food

Donated: 21,203 Ibs.

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action and Saline County Food Pantry.

Seward:

Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 3,908 Ibs

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action, Food Net and Christ’s Cupboard.

York:

Goal: 5,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 8,269 Ibs

This food benefits the York County Blue Valley Community Action.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Geneva and Hastings on Friday.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsor Black Hills Energy

for making this week possible.

