10/11 Can Care-a-Van rolls through several locations Thursday

Caption
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Can Care-a-Van made stops in Crete, Columbus, Seward, and York on Thursday.

In York, the Green Family was at it again for the 28th year and contributed a total of 6,077 pounds of food.

This was the first year Seward County participated and they exceeded their goal.

Below are results from Thursday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Crete

Goal: 5,000 lbs of food

Donated: 1,643 Ibs

Columbus:

Goal: 25,000 lbs of food

Donated: 21,203 Ibs.

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action and Saline County Food Pantry.

Seward:

Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 3,908 Ibs

This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action, Food Net and Christ’s Cupboard.

York:

Goal: 5,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 8,269 Ibs

This food benefits the York County Blue Valley Community Action.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Geneva and Hastings on Friday.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsor Black Hills Energy

for making this week possible.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Man uses baby stroller to steal thousands of dollars worth of wine and champagne, Lincoln Police say
LPD File Photo
Man in critical condition after stabbing in west Lincoln
EmCrash near 17th and K Streets
Teen arrested in hit and run near downtown Lincoln
Security camera catches images of man stealing bicycle from front porch of Lincoln home.
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Camera catches clear image of porch bicycle thief
Woman arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs into Nebraska State Penitentiary

Latest News

In York, the Green Family was at it again for the 28th year and contributed a total of 6,077...
Day 4 - 10/11 Can Care-a-Van
Donations in Grand Island for 10/11 Can Care-a-Van.
Wednesday’s Can Care-a-Van stops included Beatrice and Grand Island
10/11 Can Care-a-Van 2023 in Nebraska City, Ne.
10/11 Can Care-a-Van makes several stops Tuesday
10/11 Can Care-a-Van 2023
Day 2 of the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van