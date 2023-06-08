10/11 Can Care-a-Van rolls through several locations Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Can Care-a-Van made stops in Crete, Columbus, Seward, and York on Thursday.
In York, the Green Family was at it again for the 28th year and contributed a total of 6,077 pounds of food.
This was the first year Seward County participated and they exceeded their goal.
Below are results from Thursday’s Can Care-a-Van.
Crete
Goal: 5,000 lbs of food
Donated: 1,643 Ibs
Columbus:
Goal: 25,000 lbs of food
Donated: 21,203 Ibs.
This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action and Saline County Food Pantry.
Seward:
Goal: 1,000 Ibs of food
Donated: 3,908 Ibs
This food benefits the Blue Valley Community Action, Food Net and Christ’s Cupboard.
York:
Goal: 5,000 Ibs of food
Donated: 8,269 Ibs
This food benefits the York County Blue Valley Community Action.
The Can Care-a-Van will be in Geneva and Hastings on Friday.
