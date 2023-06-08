Friday Forecast: Cooling temperatures & increasing rain/storm chances

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got several round of isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorm chances as we round out the work week and start the weekend thanks to a stationary front and a cold front. Cooler temperatures into the 80s and 70s are also on the way!

Friday will be yet another day with scattered rain and storm chances for the 1011 region. There may be a few isolated to widely scattered activity in the morning hours for the eastern half of the state. However, the better chance for rain and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon to evening hours for across the 1011 region. These rain and thunderstorms will develop along a stationary front and sink southward through the state. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible for portions of central and eastern Nebraska, stretching from Superior in southern Nebraska to O’Neill. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary strong threats. As for the high temperatures... we will remain near or slightly above average but will be cooler than we have been. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and be paired with muggy conditions.

Some isolated rain/thunderstorm activity will be possible in the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower-mid-60s.

A cold front will start to move into drop through the area on Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures and another round of rain and storm chances. The eastern half of the state will have the chance for isolated to widely scattered rain/storm chances in the morning. The best chance for rain/storms will come in the afternoon to the evening as the cold front sinks to the southeast. No severe weather is expected at this time. High temperatures will be much cooler.... hanging out in the 70s to lower 80s. Ahead of the cold front dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s... so it will be feeling a bit sticky out there.

Rain/storm chances stick around through Friday and Saturday and dwindle down on Sunday. Overall, Saturday will bring the best chance for rain. Dry conditions are expected Monday, but rain chances return Tuesday through Thursday. As for temperatures.... we’ll cool from the mid 80s to the mid 70s by Sunday. The 80s return by Monday and stick around through Thursday.

