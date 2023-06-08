New SCC technology center to be finished Fall 2024

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At Southeast Community College in Lincoln, there have been a lot of changes and even more in the works. Construction crews are transforming the campus east of 84th and O Streets where a new technology center will soon stand.

It’s been a little more than two months since crews broke ground on what will be called the Sandhills Global Technology Center. Sandhills pitched in $5 million towards the $32.4 million price tag. The city of Lincoln is using $4.5 million of its federal COVID money to help get this built and other funds will come from capital giving and student fees.

Weitz Construction of Lincoln is the general contractor for the project, which will consist of 75,000 square feet for Computer Information Technology, Electronic Systems Technology, Biotechnology, and Design & Drafting Technology programs.

Staff are excited about this new addition and say it was quite necessary. The technology program is attracting more students, meaning more space was needed.

SCC says the old building wasn’t designed for future growth and this new center will be able to welcome more students and better allow them to get the hands-on skills needed.

“In the Sandhills Global Technology Center we’ll have specialized space for low voltage training, specialized space for programming, for designing, all those spaces are going to be created with industry standards in mind; that’s not something we’ve had in the past,” SCC’s president, Paul Illich said.

The facility is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2024 Fall Semester.

