Nickelback coming to Lincoln this fall

Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Oct. 3.(Live Nation)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln this fall.

The rock bank just added 16 new dates to their 2023 Get Rollin Tour and the Lincoln concert is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. Artist presale begins Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

Nickelback just released their 10th studio album, Get Rollin’.

