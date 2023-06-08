Vehicle flips onto roof following crash near downtown Lincoln
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was transported to a hospital following a crash that left one vehicle flipped on its roof Thursday morning.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a car accident near 17th and K Streets near downtown Lincoln just before 10:40 a.m.
The cause of the crash and extent of the person’s injuries are unknown.
Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.
