Vehicle flips onto roof following crash near downtown Lincoln

One person was transported to a hospital following a car crash that left one vehicle on its roof Thursday morning.
Jun. 8, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was transported to a hospital following a crash that left one vehicle flipped on its roof Thursday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a car accident near 17th and K Streets near downtown Lincoln just before 10:40 a.m.

The cause of the crash and extent of the person’s injuries are unknown.

