1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in South Carolina

Police in North Charleston are investigating after a report of a shooting Thursday night.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The North Charleston Police Department said one person was killed and three others were injured in a Thursday night shooting.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Dorchester Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple people shot.

“When officers got on scene, they learned that four people had been shot,” police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Jacobs said a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 59-year-old man and a boy were also injured in the shooting and found lying in the parking lot, according to the police report.

The fourth victim, an 18-year-old woman, later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, the report states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EmCrash near 17th and K Streets
Teen arrested in hit and run near downtown Lincoln
A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a trapped person at Green Quest Recycling near...
First responders rescue man caught in cardboard compacter at Lincoln recycling facility
The water meter that used to serve the Gall's home in Lancaster County is just up the road from...
Family left without water amid real estate mistake, tight water supply
Nearly 150 passengers embarked on the new Red Way Airlines flight.
Red Way Airlines takes off with first flight from Lincoln

Latest News

Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
28-year-old Lincoln man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old
28-year-old Lincoln man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old
28-year-old Lincoln man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old
The Geneva Senior Center Foundation donated 691 Ibs to the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van.
More than 130,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van
Two Lincoln students heading to the Big Apple