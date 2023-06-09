Active Response Training Exercise to be conducted at Lincoln VA Clinic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln VA Police Services wants to notify the public of an Active Shooter Response Training Exercise that will be occurring at the Lincoln VA Clinic campus on Saturday.

The Active Shooter Response Training Exercise will begin at noon and will take place within the main VA Clinic. The exercise is expected to last until roughly 2 p.m.

According to the Veterans Health Administration, the Active Shooter Response Training Exercise is designed to provide the VA’s law enforcement team, and supporting law enforcement and emergency response agencies, an opportunity to train in a safe yet realistic environment.

During the training exercise, the public may see an increased uniformed law enforcement and emergency response presence on the Lincoln VA Clinic campus. The presence is a part of the planned training exercise, according to the Veterans Health Administration.

Patient care occurring within the facility will not be impacted by the training exercise.

A second training exercise will be conducted on Friday, June 16 and will begin at 2 p.m. It will also include a short staff exercise.

The Active Shooter Response Training Exercises conducted by Lincoln VA Police Services are in collaboration with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

