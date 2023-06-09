Baptist official in Louisiana arrested on sex crime charges

Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish...
Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish Detention Center in Colfax.(GPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB/Gray News) - A prominent Louisiana Baptist leader in the central Louisiana area has been arrested, law enforcement said.

Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish Detention Center in Colfax.

The Louisiana Baptist Convention confirmed that Stagg has been the associational mission strategist for the Big Creek and CenLa Baptist associations.

Stagg has been charged with felonies: three counts each of oral sexual battery, first degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Bond has been set at $500,000. He remains in jail at this time.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said that there will be a press conference on Monday to discuss a recent investigation involving sex crimes with young children as victims.

Sheriff Steven McCain said that he is concerned that there may be other victims related to the case. The Union Parish and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Offices will be at the press conference as well.

In a statement, the Louisiana Baptist Convention said it doesn’t have comment on the matter being investigated: “However, more importantly, our prayers are with all those involved for an appropriate and healing resolution to this matter. Daryl Stagg is not an employee of the Louisiana Baptist Convention, nor does the Convention provide oversight or supervision of him.”

Copyright 2023 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EmCrash near 17th and K Streets
Teen arrested in hit and run near downtown Lincoln
A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
Vehicle flips over following roundabout crash in south Lincoln Friday morning.
Vehicle flips over following crash at roundabout in south Lincoln
The water meter that used to serve the Gall's home in Lancaster County is just up the road from...
Family left without water amid real estate mistake, tight water supply
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a trapped person at Green Quest Recycling near...
First responders rescue man caught in cardboard compacter at Lincoln recycling facility

Latest News

Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges
This booking image provided by the Marion County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Susan Louise...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond
A black bear stays in a tree while police attempt to keep it in place until wildlife...
Young black bear wanders Washington, D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured
Cornhole for Cancer was hosted by Cancer Partners of Nebraska and the Lincoln Firefighters...
Cancer Partners of Nebraska and Lincoln Firefighters Association host Cornhole for Cancer