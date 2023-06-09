Brews at the Zoo returns to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Lincoln’s summertime favorites, Brews at the Zoo, is making it’s return this weekend at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. From 6-11 p.m., adults can enjoy a night of live music by local bands, visits from animal ambassadors and craft beer from local breweries.

2023 Brews at the Zoo Schedule:

June 10: Mezcal Brothers

July 8: Lemon Fresh Day

July 22: Rascal Martinez

August 12: AM/FM

August 26: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

Nebraska brews and ciders that will be featured:

• Bottle Rocket Brewing Co.

• Code Beer Co.

• Empyrean Brewing Co.

• Glacial Till Vineyard

• Saro Cider

• Stone Hollow Brewing Co.

• White Elm Brewing Co.

• Zipline Brewing Co.

Tickets are $35 and include after-hours access to the Zoo for the evening, live concert at the FNBO Stage and three drink tickets (additional tickets available for purchase).

