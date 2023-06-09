Brews at the Zoo returns to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

By Kierstin Foote
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Lincoln’s summertime favorites, Brews at the Zoo, is making it’s return this weekend at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. From 6-11 p.m., adults can enjoy a night of live music by local bands, visits from animal ambassadors and craft beer from local breweries.

2023 Brews at the Zoo Schedule:

June 10: Mezcal Brothers

July 8: Lemon Fresh Day

July 22: Rascal Martinez

August 12: AM/FM

August 26: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

Nebraska brews and ciders that will be featured:

• Bottle Rocket Brewing Co.

• Code Beer Co.

• Empyrean Brewing Co.

• Glacial Till Vineyard

• Saro Cider

• Stone Hollow Brewing Co.

• White Elm Brewing Co.

• Zipline Brewing Co.

Tickets are $35 and include after-hours access to the Zoo for the evening, live concert at the FNBO Stage and three drink tickets (additional tickets available for purchase).

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

28-year-old Lincoln man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old

28-year-old Lincoln man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
According to court documents, 28-year-old Leroy McDonald was taken into custody earlier this week, after investigators allege he had been involved with the minor girl for about three months.

News

28-year-old Lincoln man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old

Updated: moments ago
A Lincoln man is now facing a first-degree sexual assault after court documents allege he admitted to being in a relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Can Care-A-Van

The Geneva Senior Center Foundation donated 691 Ibs to the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van.

More than 130,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Friday is the final day for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van with stops in Geneva and Hastings.

News

Two Lincoln students heading to the Big Apple

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Two Lincoln students heading to the Big Apple

News

Health Alert issued for Bluestem Lake and Big Indian Lake

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The state of Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County and Big Indian Lake in Gage County.

Latest News

News

Health Alert issued for Bluestem Lake and Big Indian Lake

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The state of Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County and Big Indian Lake in Gage County.

News

School is out for the summer, but two students are putting in the work ahead of their first...

Two Lincoln students make their way to New York City for Jimmy Awards

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Isabella Benson
School is out for the summer, but two students are putting in the work ahead of their first year of college. Their dreams are becoming reality after they were chosen to compete for a national musical theater award.

News

Norris High School

Norris administrators outline initial next steps following student-teacher relationship

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
As the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office is finishing up their investigation into a sexual relationship between a Norris High School teacher and a student, administrators are planning to take their first steps to prevent crimes like this in the future.

News

Cornhole for Cancer was hosted by Cancer Partners of Nebraska and the Lincoln Firefighters...

Cancer Partners of Nebraska and Lincoln Firefighters Association host Cornhole for Cancer

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Grace McDonald
Cornhole for Cancer was hosted by Cancer Partners of Nebraska and the Lincoln Firefighters Association on Friday.

News

The Active Shooter Response Training Exercise will begin at noon and will take place within the...

Active Response Training Exercise to be conducted at Lincoln VA Clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abigail Carrera
The Lincoln VA Police Services wants to notify the public of an Active Shooter Response Training Exercise that will be occurring at the Lincoln VA Clinic campus on Saturday.

Regional

Nebraska Sports Council officials have issued a reminder that the deadline to receive a free...

Cornhusker State Games free shirt deadline is June 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Mlnarik, Executive Director, Nebraska Sports Council
Nebraska Sports Council officials have issued a reminder that the deadline to receive a free shirt with paid registration in the Cornhusker State Games (CSG) is June 21.