Brews at the Zoo returns to Lincoln Children’s Zoo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Lincoln’s summertime favorites, Brews at the Zoo, is making it’s return this weekend at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. From 6-11 p.m., adults can enjoy a night of live music by local bands, visits from animal ambassadors and craft beer from local breweries.
2023 Brews at the Zoo Schedule:
June 10: Mezcal Brothers
July 8: Lemon Fresh Day
July 22: Rascal Martinez
August 12: AM/FM
August 26: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
Nebraska brews and ciders that will be featured:
• Bottle Rocket Brewing Co.
• Code Beer Co.
• Empyrean Brewing Co.
• Glacial Till Vineyard
• Saro Cider
• Stone Hollow Brewing Co.
• White Elm Brewing Co.
• Zipline Brewing Co.
Tickets are $35 and include after-hours access to the Zoo for the evening, live concert at the FNBO Stage and three drink tickets (additional tickets available for purchase).
