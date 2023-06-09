Cancer Partners of Nebraska and Lincoln Firefighters Association host Cornhole for Cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cornhole for Cancer is being hosted by Cancer Partners of Nebraska and the Lincoln Firefighters Association on Friday.

The event is going on at the Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center near 68th and O Streets.

Guests can play cornhole, enjoy food and check out some classic cars at this 21 and older event. All money raised will benefit local cancer patients in the Lincoln community.

Cornhole for Cancer was hosted by Cancer Partners of Nebraska and the Lincoln Firefighters Association on Friday. (10/11 NOW)

