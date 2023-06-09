Cornhusker State Games free shirt deadline is June 21

By Dave Mlnarik, Executive Director, Nebraska Sports Council
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Sports Council officials have issued a reminder that the deadline to receive a free shirt with paid registration in the Cornhusker State Games is June 21. Officials also shared details about Opening Night festivities scheduled for Thursday, July 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Railyard.

More than 3,500 Nebraskans are already registered, and organizers expect more than 10,000 will participate in the 39th annual Games, which features competition in more than 70 sports over four weekends from July 7 to July 30. Those interested can find information and register online here.

All participants registered by June 21 not only receive the free athlete shirt, but a host of Summer Fun Freebies valued at more than $50, including a certificate for a free Arby’s Roast Beef Sandwich and vouchers for free admission to the NebraskaLand Days Rodeo, the Lancaster County Super Fair, the Nebraska State Fair, a Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game and an Omaha StormChasers baseball game.

The CSG Torch Run, which began June 1 and ends June 28, is currently taking place across the second of four geographic regions of the state. Those interested in running in remaining regions can view details and sign up here.

CSG Opening Night Festivities July 6 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Railyard in Lincoln are free and open to the public. Free ice cream treats will be provided by Hiland Dairy. The event also includes a meet-and-greet with current and former Husker athletes, notably including women’s basketball standout Jaz Shelley and former volleyball standout Nicklin Hames, both of whom will be involved in the lighting of the Games caldron at 8 p.m.

Information regarding events, registration, past medal winners and all other details can be found on the CSG website.

