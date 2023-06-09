Gov. Pillen announces new executive director of Nebraska Crime Commission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska State Patrol Supervisor and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Director Bryan Tuma will take over as the next executive director of the Nebraska Crime Commission.

“Bryan has extensive experience in public safety, particularly in law enforcement and in the area of emergency management,” said Governor Jim Pillen, who appointed Tuma to the position. “He is a five-star recruit for this role – someone who has leadership, administrative, and strategic planning skills that will greatly benefit the Crime Commission and its work in supporting other agencies tasked with protecting the public.”

Tuma has nearly four decades of experience in state government. Thirty-two of those years were with the Nebraska State Patrol. In 2005, Tuma was appointed by then-Governor Dave Heineman to serve as superintendent of NSP, a position he held until his retirement in 2011. After that, he was safety coordinator for DuPont Pioneer. In 2014, he returned to state service as the assistant director for NEMA. His most recent experience with the state has been as the safety and emergency preparedness coordinator for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Tuma will assume his new duties for the Crime Commission on June 12. He replaces current director Don Arp, who submitted his resignation to Gov. Pillen this week, to “pursue career interests outside of state government,” a news release from the governor stated.

Arp had served as director of the Crime Commission since his appointment in 2019. His resignation comes after an article by the Flatwater Free Press in May that presented data showing Nebraska’s program helps far fewer victims of crime than nearby states.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.