Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures are returning leading up to the official start of summer. There are a number of events happening in Lincoln, including a few highlighted in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln.

Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents the Penguin Project Newsies Jr.

Newsboy Jack Kelly rallies a band of fellow “newsies” against the powerful New York newspaper publishers when they raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense. Together, they learn they are stronger united and create a movement that will change history. Newsies JR. is an energetic show full of spirit and heart. This event is at Lincoln Community Playhouse.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; $15 (Recommend for ages 4+)

Outdoor Movie Night - Cars

Are you looking for something fun to do on a Friday night? Come to Trinity Lutheran Church and School’s free movie night where they will be showing the movie Cars. The evening kicks off at 8pm with food and some crafts. The movie will begin at dark. Please feel free to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to enjoy this movie. This event is at Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot.

Friday 8-11 p.m.; Free

East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market

The East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers’ Market at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fun, family-friendly event for all ages. Come for the hands-on, science-focused fun. Stay to enjoy live music and food trucks. Shop at their farmers’ market and vendor fair. Enjoy a scoop of ice cream at UNL Dairy Store and take in the beauty of the Backyard Farmer Garden. This event is at East Campus Mall.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Free

13th Annual Veterans Freedom Music Festival

Get ready for a day filled with music, fun and festivities as we celebrate our veterans and their service to our country. This year’s festival is bigger and better than ever, with a lineup of talented musicians and performers to keep you entertained. So, grab your friends and family, bring your own chairs and coolers, and join us for a day of music and memories that you won’t forget! This event is at Antelope Bandshell in Antelope Park.

Saturday 11 to 5 p.m.; Free

Mid Summer Market

You don’t want to miss the market event of the summer. This is your chance to get your summer started off right by shopping local. With over 50 local vendors, food provided by the Sesostris Shrine Gun Club, face painting, ice cream truck and more, the Mid Summer Market is surely an event the entire family will want to enjoy! This event is at Sesostris Shrine.

Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Items for purchase

