Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures are returning leading up to the official start of summer. There are a number of events happening in Lincoln, including a few highlighted in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln.

Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents the Penguin Project Newsies Jr.

Newsboy Jack Kelly rallies a band of fellow “newsies” against the powerful New York newspaper publishers when they raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense. Together, they learn they are stronger united and create a movement that will change history. Newsies JR. is an energetic show full of spirit and heart. This event is at Lincoln Community Playhouse.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; $15 (Recommend for ages 4+)

More info: HERE

Outdoor Movie Night - Cars

Are you looking for something fun to do on a Friday night? Come to Trinity Lutheran Church and School’s free movie night where they will be showing the movie Cars. The evening kicks off at 8pm with food and some crafts. The movie will begin at dark. Please feel free to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to enjoy this movie. This event is at Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot.

Friday 8-11 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market

The East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers’ Market at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fun, family-friendly event for all ages. Come for the hands-on, science-focused fun. Stay to enjoy live music and food trucks. Shop at their farmers’ market and vendor fair. Enjoy a scoop of ice cream at UNL Dairy Store and take in the beauty of the Backyard Farmer Garden. This event is at East Campus Mall.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

13th Annual Veterans Freedom Music Festival

Get ready for a day filled with music, fun and festivities as we celebrate our veterans and their service to our country. This year’s festival is bigger and better than ever, with a lineup of talented musicians and performers to keep you entertained. So, grab your friends and family, bring your own chairs and coolers, and join us for a day of music and memories that you won’t forget! This event is at Antelope Bandshell in Antelope Park.

Saturday 11 to 5 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Mid Summer Market

You don’t want to miss the market event of the summer. This is your chance to get your summer started off right by shopping local. With over 50 local vendors, food provided by the Sesostris Shrine Gun Club, face painting, ice cream truck and more, the Mid Summer Market is surely an event the entire family will want to enjoy! This event is at Sesostris Shrine.

Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EmCrash near 17th and K Streets
Teen arrested in hit and run near downtown Lincoln
Nearly 150 passengers embarked on the new Red Way Airlines flight.
Red Way Airlines takes off with first flight from Lincoln
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a trapped person at Green Quest Recycling near...
First responders rescue man caught in cardboard compacter at Lincoln recycling facility
Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln...
Nickelback coming to Lincoln this fall
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Warm temperatures continue Friday.
Friday Forecast: Cooling temperatures & increasing rain/storm chances
The water meter that used to serve the Gall's home in Lancaster County is just up the road from...
Family left without water amid real estate mistake, tight water supply
Pete/Coach K Tournament Highlights (Thurs, June 8)