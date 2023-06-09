Lincoln-based animal rescue receives $10,000 grant from non-profit led by Matchbox Twenty lead singer and wife

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln-based animal rescue received a $10,000 grant from the Sidewalk Angels Foundation, a non-profit organization led by singer-songwriter Rob Thomas and his wife, Marisol Maldonado.

Dolly’s Legacy Animal Rescue announced they were the recipient of the $10,000 grant Thursday morning. The grant, provided by the Sidewalk Angels Foundation, was funded by Thomas’s charity concerts.

The animal rescue’s mission aims to save orphaned and abandoned pets from euthanasia lists at overcrowded animal shelters across southern states where pet overpopulation is in full crisis by placing them into foster homes in the Lincoln area.

The Sidewalk Angels Foundation’s focus is to provide critically needed funds and support to more than 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues across the country to help fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice.

Additionally, the Sidewalk Angels Foundation aims to help organizations dedicated to increasing public awareness through educational programs that focus on the frequency of violent crimes against animals, and the correlation between animal abuse and violent behavior toward people, according to its website.

Rob Thomas is best known for being the lead singer of the band Matchbox Twenty who will be performing at the CHI Health Center Arena Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.