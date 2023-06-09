Man dies after eating raw oysters from seafood stand, officials say

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has issued a warning about oysters after a...
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has issued a warning about oysters after a man’s death.(Valerii Evlakhov via Canva)
By KMOV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Health officials in Missouri are issuing a warning about consuming raw oysters after a person died this week.

KMOV reports that a 54-year-old man died after he became ill due to a bacteria called Vibrio vulnificus, which can be found in oysters and other shellfish.

On Friday, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health issued a warning to residents not to consume oysters that were bought from The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester within the past week.

Health officials said that’s where the man had purchased the raw oysters.

According to the department, the oysters were likely already contaminated when they arrived at the establishment.

Investigators said they have since removed the oysters in question and are working to determine where they originally came from.

The Fruit Stand & Seafood is cooperating with the investigation.

Symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus can include abdominal cramping, nausea, fever, chills and vomiting.

Health officials urged anyone who has eaten raw oysters and is showing symptoms to seek medical care immediately.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
Vehicle flips over following roundabout crash in south Lincoln Friday morning.
Vehicle flips over following crash at roundabout in south Lincoln
The water meter that used to serve the Gall's home in Lancaster County is just up the road from...
Family left without water amid real estate mistake, tight water supply
EmCrash near 17th and K Streets
Teen arrested in hit and run near downtown Lincoln
28-year-old Lincoln man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old
28-year-old Lincoln man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old

Latest News

Video shows the individuals inside the home as the dog approached.
Burglars spray dog with mace during home invasion of Instagram influencer
Video shows the individuals inside the home as the dog approached.
Burglars spray dog during home invasion
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump set for first public appearances since federal indictment, speaking in Georgia, North Carolina
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
Police: 9 victims hit but no deaths in San Francisco mass shooting
The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored...
Oreo releases limited-edition cotton candy flavor