More than 130,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Preliminary numbers are in and 131,478 pounds of food was collected in the 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van. This total does not include the Lincoln totals from the Hy-Vee barrels which won’t be calculated until Monday. All that food goes to local food pantries in the communities where the donations were collected. 10/11 would like to thank everyone who participated and volunteered.

The Can Care-a-Van stopped in Hastings and Geneva on Friday. In Geneva, the Vacation Bible School (three churches) brought in 707 pounds. The Geneva Senior Center Foundation donated 691 pounds and Nebraska Nitrogen made the largest donation with 2,174 pounds of food.

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van made a stop in Hastings, Ne.

Below are results from Friday’s Can Care-a-Van

Hastings:

Goal: 4,000 Ibs of food

Donated: 1,884 Ibs

This food benefits the Salvation Army, Adams County Food Pantry, and Catholic Social Services.

Geneva:

Goal: 2,500 Ibs of food

Donated: 8,648 Ibs

This food benefits the Geneva, Fairmont, Ohiowa, Exeter, Shickley, Grafton, Milligan, and Strang communities

Thanks to our 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van sponsor Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

