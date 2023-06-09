Norris administrators outline initial next steps following student-teacher relationship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office is finishing up their investigation into a sexual relationship between a Norris High School teacher and a student, administrators are planning to take their first steps to prevent crimes like this in the future.

“To me, this is a major crime,” Board member Gary Kubicek said. “It pains me that young kids got drawn into this.”

Board members continued peppering the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office with questions about how the investigation into 23-year-old Lillie Bowman was handled by both law enforcement and administrators.

Bowman was arrested May 19 after law enforcement discovered she had been engaged in a sexual relationship with a then 17-year-old high school senior. After the arrest, 10/11 NOW obtained court documents showing administrators had investigated rumors of the relationship in early April, but no action was taken. The district said they didn’t take action because their internal investigation done by Assistant Principal Dr. Kristyn Jones found it wasn’t true.

Lillie Bowman (Norris Public High School)

Kubicek called into question whether or not Jones should have investigated reports of the student teacher relationship or not.

“Is our assistant principal trained to do an investigation like this, was there enough done at that time,” Kubicek asked LSO Chief Deputy Ben Houchin.

Houchin didn’t answer this question, telling Kubicek he’s not involved in investigating the district, only Bowman’s actions.

Houchin did tell the board in an emergency meeting in May that the district should go to law enforcement first in situations like these, because they have the ability to get subpoenas and search warrants for evidence.

Board member Aaaron Wubbels said Dr. Jones did tell the school resource officer, Deputy Jordan Funk about the investigation into the rumor after Dr. Jones had concluded it was false. Funk didn’t take any action. Houchin stands by that.

“If someone is telling you a rumor isn’t true you want us to investigate that?” Houchin said.

“Yes, when it’s something that serious,” Wubbels said.

Houchin said their investigation hasn’t uncovered any additional victims or charges for Bowman.

The district did start outlining next steps.

Board president Jim Devine suggested hiring an outside firm to review the district’s actions throughout this situation.

“We have had the question of trust mentioned many, many times and I think it’s beyond the point of where we’re going to be able to do anything and come up with a conclusion people are going to trust, whether that’s fair or not I don’t know,” Devine said.

Some board members questioned how they could call in a third-party firm when they themselves don’t yet know all of the details. The board has not voted on this yet.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Maschmann walked through a number of steps that will be taken before school starts next fall. Primarily how to rebuild trust with the community.

“It pains me to have students feel they can’t go to a teacher or administrator because they fear they will have consequences or not be listened to,” Maschmann said. “We have to do a reset and figure out how to build an environment back for mutual respect between staff and students and families.”

First, during the administration’s summer retreat, Maschmann said they’ll go over how investigations should take place and how to follow up with outside agencies and parents. He also said they’ll go over how to improve communication.

Second, Maschmann said the district will be increasing training for both new and current teachers. This will include re-training on professional boundaries between teachers and students and a training involving the Lancaster County Sheriffs Office and Child Advocacy Center on mandatory reporting.

The entire board will review the district’s policy on professional boundaries in July as well.

Maschmann also discussed creating a student advocacy committee in the high school and middle schools so they can be a voice for students.

Thursday was also the first time parents and community members were able to speak to the board since Bowman’s arrest.

“This is a mess. This is a full on mess,” Norris parent Eric Pillard told the board. “There needs to be an investigation. I’m not calling for anyone’s jobs but take action, do something.”

The commenters were split.

About half called for greater accountability by administrators, including the mother of the student who the assistant principal interviewed about the rumor April 6. She said her son deserves an apology for being told he could face punishment if he continued talking about the relationship.

“The focus should have been on investigating the teacher and student,” she said. “Not calling it an investigation where you talk to a teacher, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-olds.”

Another group of public commenters, many of them employed by the district, spoke in support of the administration.

Including Noel Erskine, the technology director for the district. Erskine said while he wishes the relationship would have been caught sooner, he is in support of the actions the administration took.

“This crime was committed by one individual who will bear the weight of her actions,” Erskine said.

Jen Faz, a learning specialist for the district, said the administrators are fair, supportive and student focused. She said they did the best they could with the information they had.

“The fact that some members of the public want them to be fired is outrageous,” Faz said.

She said this is a time for the community to come together, not point fingers.

