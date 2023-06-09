Portion of South 70th Street to temporarily close June 12

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A portion of South 70th Street in south Lincoln is temporarily closing for the addition of turn lanes for a private development.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced South 70th Street from Pine Lake Road to Badger Drive will close from Monday, June 12 to Friday, June 16.

LTU recommends drivers to detour to Pine Lake Road to South 56th Street to Yankee Hill Road. Access to homes in the area will be maintained via Yankee Hill Road to South 70th Street to Badger Drive.

Digital signs will be present in the area to alert nearby traffic of the work and closures.

