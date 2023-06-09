Rare pink diamond gets nearly $35 million at auction

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon...
This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.(Source: Sotheby's)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - How is this for a “girl’s best friend?”

This one should fit the famous Marilyn Monroe song.

A 10.5-carat diamond named the “Eternal Pink” sold at auction Thursday for just under $35 million.

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.

It’s also been classed as “internally flawless.”

Pink diamonds have a history of fetching high values, but they’ve soared in the past few years. That’s largely because a mine in Australia that produced most of the world’s pink diamonds closed in 2020.

This one was found by De Beers in Botswana and fetched $34.8 million.

Another pink diamond sold last year in Hong Kong that was less than one carat heavier went for $58 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EmCrash near 17th and K Streets
Teen arrested in hit and run near downtown Lincoln
A 22-year-old University of Nebraska - Lincoln student is recovering from a violent attack that...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a trapped person at Green Quest Recycling near...
First responders rescue man caught in cardboard compacter at Lincoln recycling facility
The water meter that used to serve the Gall's home in Lancaster County is just up the road from...
Family left without water amid real estate mistake, tight water supply
Nearly 150 passengers embarked on the new Red Way Airlines flight.
Red Way Airlines takes off with first flight from Lincoln

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after woman’s body found in rural Minnesota
FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved staff recommendations for a 2024 mountain lion...
Commissioners approve a 2024 mountain lion season
Former President Donald Trump faces a second criminal indictment. (Source: CNN, POOL, DOJ)
Trump indicted in classified documents case
FILE - Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, on March 22, 2023.
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament