Star City Pride Festival and Parade this weekend in Lincoln

People stand along the parade route for the first-ever Star City Pride Parade in 2021.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The annual Star City Pride Festival and Parade is set for this weekend to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

The two-day festival will begin at 4 p.m. Friday with a festival featuring live music, drag entertainment, food trucks and vendors.

Day two will get started at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the third annual pride parade outside the Nebraska Capitol Building.

According to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, there will be a few road closures as a result of the parade:

  • South 14th Street from “K” to “H” streets
  • South 16th Street from “K” to “H” streets
  • “K” Street from South 14th to South 16th streets
  • “H” Street from South 14th to South 16th streets

The road closures will only be in effect between 7-11 a.m. Saturday.

The festival will resume at noon Saturday.

Star City Pride will conclude Sunday with a drag brunch at various Lincoln businesses.

