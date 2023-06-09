Star City Pride Festival and Parade this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The annual Star City Pride Festival and Parade is set for this weekend to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

The two-day festival will begin at 4 p.m. Friday with a festival featuring live music, drag entertainment, food trucks and vendors.

Day two will get started at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the third annual pride parade outside the Nebraska Capitol Building.

According to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, there will be a few road closures as a result of the parade:

South 14th Street from “K” to “H” streets

South 16th Street from “K” to “H” streets

“K” Street from South 14th to South 16th streets

“H” Street from South 14th to South 16th streets

The road closures will only be in effect between 7-11 a.m. Saturday.

The festival will resume at noon Saturday.

Star City Pride will conclude Sunday with a drag brunch at various Lincoln businesses.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.