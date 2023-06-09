Star City Pride Festival and Parade this weekend in Lincoln
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The annual Star City Pride Festival and Parade is set for this weekend to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
The two-day festival will begin at 4 p.m. Friday with a festival featuring live music, drag entertainment, food trucks and vendors.
Day two will get started at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the third annual pride parade outside the Nebraska Capitol Building.
According to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, there will be a few road closures as a result of the parade:
- South 14th Street from “K” to “H” streets
- South 16th Street from “K” to “H” streets
- “K” Street from South 14th to South 16th streets
- “H” Street from South 14th to South 16th streets
The road closures will only be in effect between 7-11 a.m. Saturday.
The festival will resume at noon Saturday.
Star City Pride will conclude Sunday with a drag brunch at various Lincoln businesses.
