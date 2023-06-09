Two Lincoln students make their way to New York City for Jimmy Awards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - School is out for the summer, but two students are putting in the work ahead of their first year of college. Their dreams are becoming reality after they were chosen to compete for a national musical theater award.

Jocelyn Tisdale and Steven Cao are both graduates from Lincoln schools who were chosen to go to New York City to participate in the Jimmy Awards, an annual event that recognizes the musical theater achievements of high school students.

Tisdale has known about the Jimmy Awards since she started theater in the seventh grade.

“I’ve been dreaming about going to the Jimmy’s for like four years now,” Tisdale said. “Since ninth grade I’ve been telling my friends every year, ‘I need to go’. .

While Tisdale started out in front of the audience, Cao started back stage. He said he didn’t begin acting until ninth grade.

“As I continued to grow and watch people excel at what they were doing, it kind of brought me a different passion that I didn’t know I would get into,” Cao said.

This weekend, both competed at the National High School Theater Academy at Omaha Performing Arts. They were both selected out of hundreds of students to go on to the National Jimmy Awards in New York City.

“It’s a dream come true, I can even believe it,” Tisdale said.

In less than two weeks, they’ll be going to the Big Apple for a week, where they will learn from Broadway stars and do workshops to improve their acting skills.

Staff from Omaha Performing Arts said this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“They get a chance to meet these actors and other folks from the industry to learn about the careers and get that exposure,” said Joan Squires, President of OPA.

At the end of the workshops, Tisdale and Cao will have a chance to compete again to win the National Jimmy Awards.

You can watch the Jimmy Awards in Lincoln by clicking here, or attend the watch party at Lincoln Southwest.

