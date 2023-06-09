Vehicle flips over following crash at roundabout in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least one person was sent to the hospital following a rollover crash in south Lincoln Friday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a car crash at a roundabout near 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road just before 10 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one ended up rolling onto its top.

At least one person was reportedly taken to the hospital. The extend of the person’s injuries is unknown.

