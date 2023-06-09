Weekend Forecast: Rain chances “increase”...while temperatures “decrease”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The next 36 hours will provide the best precipitation chance this area has seen in a long time...

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

A surface low and cold front...some upper-level energy...and significant amounts of low-level moisture will combine to provide several opportunities for shower-and-thunderstorm development through Saturday night. There is a “marginal” risk for severe weather Friday/Friday night...with the main threats being large hail...gusty winds...and periods of heavy rain. The aforementioned cold front will be the primary driver of the shower-and-thunderstorm threat on Saturday...and once again there will be a “marginal” risk for some severe ‘storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Hail, high winds and heavy rain the main weather threats for the second day in a row. Rain chances could linger into Sunday morning before high pressure begins to build in. Skies turn partly cloudy Sunday afternoon...with a northerly breeze of 10-to-20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph along with noticeably cooler temperatures. Quiet and pleasant weather to begin the upcoming work week...with a slow warming trend shaping up for mid-to-late week as small shower-and-thunderstorm chances return to our area.

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday Night (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Sunday (KOLN)

Skycast - 10pm Friday (KOLN)

Skycast - Saturday 7am (KOLN)

Skycast - Saturday 5pm (KOLN)

Skycast - 10pm Saturday (KOLN)

Skycast - 7am Sunday (KOLN)

Skycast - 5pm Sunday (KOLN)

Temperatures by early Saturday morning will fall into the 50s and 60s once again...with high temperatures on Saturday reaching the mid 70s-to-mid 80s. The cooler readings will be found across northern and western Nebraska where the cold front will have pushed through. We’ll all be behind the front on Sunday...with cooler temperatures and a northerly breeze felt by all.

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Sunday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook will give us a temperature-and-humidity break Sunday-Monday...before slowly warming things back up later next week as a small precipitation chance returns to the region.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

