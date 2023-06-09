Weekend Forecast: Rain chances “increase”...while temperatures “decrease”

Friday Evening Forecast
By Ken Siemek
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The next 36 hours will provide the best precipitation chance this area has seen in a long time...

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

A surface low and cold front...some upper-level energy...and significant amounts of low-level moisture will combine to provide several opportunities for shower-and-thunderstorm development through Saturday night. There is a “marginal” risk for severe weather Friday/Friday night...with the main threats being large hail...gusty winds...and periods of heavy rain. The aforementioned cold front will be the primary driver of the shower-and-thunderstorm threat on Saturday...and once again there will be a “marginal” risk for some severe ‘storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Hail, high winds and heavy rain the main weather threats for the second day in a row. Rain chances could linger into Sunday morning before high pressure begins to build in. Skies turn partly cloudy Sunday afternoon...with a northerly breeze of 10-to-20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph along with noticeably cooler temperatures. Quiet and pleasant weather to begin the upcoming work week...with a slow warming trend shaping up for mid-to-late week as small shower-and-thunderstorm chances return to our area.

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday Night
Severe Weather Outlook - Friday Night(KOLN)
Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday
Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday(KOLN)
Severe Weather Outlook - Sunday
Severe Weather Outlook - Sunday(KOLN)
Skycast - 10pm Friday
Skycast - 10pm Friday(KOLN)
Skycast - Saturday 7am
Skycast - Saturday 7am(KOLN)
Skycast - Saturday 5pm
Skycast - Saturday 5pm(KOLN)
Skycast - 10pm Saturday
Skycast - 10pm Saturday(KOLN)
Skycast - 7am Sunday
Skycast - 7am Sunday(KOLN)
Skycast - 5pm Sunday
Skycast - 5pm Sunday(KOLN)

Temperatures by early Saturday morning will fall into the 50s and 60s once again...with high temperatures on Saturday reaching the mid 70s-to-mid 80s. The cooler readings will be found across northern and western Nebraska where the cold front will have pushed through. We’ll all be behind the front on Sunday...with cooler temperatures and a northerly breeze felt by all.

Saturday AM Lows
Saturday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Sunday AM Lows
Sunday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook will give us a temperature-and-humidity break Sunday-Monday...before slowly warming things back up later next week as a small precipitation chance returns to the region.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EmCrash near 17th and K Streets
Teen arrested in hit and run near downtown Lincoln
A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a trapped person at Green Quest Recycling near...
First responders rescue man caught in cardboard compacter at Lincoln recycling facility
The water meter that used to serve the Gall's home in Lancaster County is just up the road from...
Family left without water amid real estate mistake, tight water supply
Nearly 150 passengers embarked on the new Red Way Airlines flight.
Red Way Airlines takes off with first flight from Lincoln

Latest News

Friday Evening Forecast
Warm temperatures continue Friday.
Friday Forecast: Cooling temperatures & increasing rain/storm chances
KOLN Weather Forecast
Brad's First Look Forecast